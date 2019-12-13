Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Should there be more wild pig bounties?
Should there be more wild pig bounties? NP
Opinion

VOTE: Should more councils adopt wild pig, dog bounties?

Ali Kuchel
by
13th Dec 2019 4:00 PM

HUNTERS in the Somerset region will be able to cash in on feral pigs, with the local council adopting a new bounty.

Hunters will be paid $10 per scalp in a bid to cull the wild pig numbers.

Despite recommendations not to adopt the policy, Somerset Regional Councillors agreed to kick-start the project.

READ MORE: Ten bucks up for grabs with new pig bounty

Some councils offer wild dog bounties, but Somerset Regional Council is hoping it will help cull the feral animal.

Do you think more south east Queensland councils need to adopt a wild pig and dog bounty program?

Cast your vote here:

 

Reader poll

Do you think more south east Queensland councils need to adopt wild pig and dog bounties?

View Results
bounties reader poll wild dogs wild pigs
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lighting possible cause of two fires south of Gatton

        Lighting possible cause of two fires south of Gatton

        News Two fires have started minutes after thunder and lightning began in Gatton

        Mayor praises community’s resilience after a tough year

        Mayor praises community’s resilience after a tough year

        News The community has faced drought and fires, but despite the challenges, it has...

        Community vigil to honour volcano victims

        premium_icon Community vigil to honour volcano victims

        News Brisbane mother, daughter honoured with candlelight vigil

        Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        premium_icon Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        News This week's storms have been welcomed with open arms.