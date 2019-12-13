VOTE: Should more councils adopt wild pig, dog bounties?

Should there be more wild pig bounties?

HUNTERS in the Somerset region will be able to cash in on feral pigs, with the local council adopting a new bounty.

Hunters will be paid $10 per scalp in a bid to cull the wild pig numbers.

Despite recommendations not to adopt the policy, Somerset Regional Councillors agreed to kick-start the project.

Some councils offer wild dog bounties, but Somerset Regional Council is hoping it will help cull the feral animal.

Do you think more south east Queensland councils need to adopt a wild pig and dog bounty program?

