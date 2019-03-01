Menu
VOTE: Should growers be able to access water from Wivenhoe?

Dominic Elsome
by
1st Mar 2019 5:17 PM

WATER is a hot topic in the Lockyer Valley at the moment.

The ongoing drought and the potential for water allocations has everyone paying attention to the precious resource.

A renewed push for a long discussed project to improve water security is gaining steam.

Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative is pushing ahead with it's proposal to pipe water from lake Wivenhoe into the Lockyer Valley is ensure a secure supply of water is available for local growers.

What do you think, Should the region's growers be able to access water from Wivenhoe?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below:

Should the region's growers be able to access water from Lake Wivenhoe?

