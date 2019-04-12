Menu
VOTE: Should fines be issued to vegan activists who trespass

Ali Kuchel
by
12th Apr 2019 3:45 PM

RECENT trespassing acts by vegan activists has livestock owners concerned about animal welfare and biosecurity measures.

With increasing movement from activist groups, the government is looking to support a civil legal test case against green-collared criminals.

At present, fines are minimal, with penalties reaching $300.

Do you think tougher penalties should be handed out to activists that trespass onto farms, abattoirs and properties?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below. Results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

