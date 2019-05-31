Menu
VOTE: Should fatal five penalties be increased?

Ali Kuchel
by
31st May 2019 3:55 PM

WITH multiple fatalities on Queensland roads this week, police have issued a reminder for safe driving, no matter the time of the year.

The fatal five is constantly addressed to the community, but do we need greater fines for drivers who continue to disobey the laws?

Vote in our weekly reader poll and tell us if you think the penalties should be increased for motorists who drive dangerously, ignoring the fatal five.

The results will appear in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Vote here:

Should the penalties for disobeying the fatal five be increased?

Gatton Star

