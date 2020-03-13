Menu
VOTE: Should casual workers get sick leave for coronavirus?

Dominic Elsome
by and Dominic Elsome, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
13th Mar 2020 5:00 PM

FEARS of the coronavirus' economic impact has lead the federal government to announce a multi-billion dollar stimulus package.

But the virus has also prompted calls for casual workers to be paid sick leave.

Some are worried casuals who contract the disease, or come into contact with it, will be left thousands out of pocket if they are forced to spend weeks off work without pay.

Other are worried the lack of pay with make some casuals go to work even if they are sick or have been told to self-isolate.

What do you think? Should casual workers be paid sick leave to help them during the coronavirus pandemic?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below:

SHould casual workers be paid sick leave if they catch coronavirus?

