VOTE: Should biosecurity officers enter properties any time?

Ali Kuchel
by
25th Jan 2019 3:30 PM

A NUMBER of Lockyer Valley residents have complained about Biosecurity staff entering their property to bait for fire ants without adequate identification or warning.

The rise in complaints has prompted a forum, to be held in Gatton next month, to discuss the increase in complaints.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has instigated the forum and said the complaint inquiries ranged from the accuracy of aerial treatment to queries about the bait used.

Under the Biosecurity Act 2014, Biosecurity Queensland authorised officers can enter any property to conduct treatment and surveillance activity for fire ants, and a resident can not refuse access.

Do you think Biosecurity officers should be able to access properties without permission?

Vote in our weekly reader poll here:

Reader poll

Should fire ant personnel be allowed on your property without permission?

