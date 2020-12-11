VOTE NOW: Best Butcher in Gatton, Lockyer, Brisbane Valley

Support the businesses that bring the best for the festive season and beyond. Source: News Corp Australia

MATT Preston put the call out for the Best Christmas Butcher or Deli in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley and the local knowledge has been pouring in.

Below is our list of finalists and now it's up to you, our food savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business this Christmas.

The poll closes at 8am on Wednesday.

Happy voting!

View Survey

Originally published as VOTE NOW: Who is the Best Butcher or Deli in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley