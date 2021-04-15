Menu
Support the bakeries in your local area.
VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Gatton region

Ali Kuchel
by and Matt Preston and Ali Kuchel
15th Apr 2021 5:12 PM
MATT Preston put the call out for the Best Bakery in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley and the local knowledge has been pouring in.

Below is our list of finalists and now it's up to you, our food savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business.

The poll closes at 8am on Thursday, April 22. You must be a digital subscriber to vote in our 'Best of' poll. One only vote per subscriber will be recorded. The winner will be notified on Thursday, April 22.

Happy voting!

 

Originally published as VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley

