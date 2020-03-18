VOTE NOW: Top 56 people for customer service in our region

Leah Milliner – Supercheap Auto, Gatton Johanna Setch – Jak & Mo Taste Co
Kelti Kerr – Sweet Valley Bakery Yazzie Bock – Aldi Gatton
Eve Simpson – Esk Club Hotel Margie Thompson – Sweet Valley Bakery
Nicole Lacey – Potato Studio Zoe Morris - Infinity Workwear and Safety
Naomi O’Keefe – Arise Personal Training and Group Fitness Amy Summers – Woolworths Plainland
Jordan Adams – Sea Merchant, Gatton Bec – Bec’s Beauty Bliss
Glen – Shoe Collections, Gatton Carla – Hair with Soul
Leanne Lenz – Laidley Chemist Cathy and Madonna – Laidley Shoez
Renan – Discount Drug Store, Gatton Dr Usman Khan – Lockyer Valley Medical Centre
Leanne – Natural Alternative Michaela Hannant – NAB Gatton
Ashur David – Laidley IGA Mariah – Plainland Pharmacy
Tracey – Second Chance Op Shop, Laidley Adina Jane McCarthy – Fine Lines Hair and Beauty, Laidley
Caitlin – Hatton Vale IGA Ryan – Rosewood IGA
Jasmin Roelofs – Cube Computers Amber Roelofs – Cube Computers
Rianna Krenske – Gatton Florist Sharon Jahnke – Miss Tiff Boutique
Tegan Donkin – Miss Tiff Boutique Stephen – Coles, Gatton
Skinny – Forest Hill Hotel Anita – Bottle Tree Hotel
Kelly – Hair With Soul Tamara Cridge – Wayne’s World Laidley
Olivia Harm – Move n Groove Tiff – Miss Tiff Boutique
Matthew Hauser – Beaurepairs Michelle & Sue – Wayne’s World, Gatton
Nicki Sticklen – Shoe Collections, Gatton Karen Wright – Bec’s Beauty Bliss
Bec – Sweet Treats and Bakery Paul – Lockyer Mobiles
Hilton Hoger – Agricultural Requirements Shane Zabel – Zabel’s Mechanical and Performance
Brad Zischke – Agricultural Requirements Kiara Hughes – Royal Hotel, Gatton
Toni – Jak & Mo Taste Co Aurora – Porters Plainland Hotel
Tae, Yurim and Pin – Oh Sushi Grace Crichton – Gatton Star
Molly Glasson – Sage on Hickey Kelly – Kelly’s Diner
Melissa White – Killing time with coffee Thomas Adams - Florist delivery driver