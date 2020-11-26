Menu
REVEALED: Here’s what you need to know about renting in Toowoomba.
VOTE NOW: Lockyer, Somerset's best real estate agents

Ali Kuchel
by
26th Nov 2020 3:54 PM

THE Lockyer Valley and Somerset region is home to many real estate agents.

And with properties in hot demand, the Gatton Star wants to give a shout out to the agents who are working hard finding new homes for people. 

This week, the Gatton Star asked readers to nominate their favourite real estate agents on a Facebook.

From those nominations, the Star made a list, and now its time to vote.

This week, cast your vote below for your favourite real estate agent, and stay tuned for the results.

VOTE NOW: Lockyer, Somerset's best real estate agent

