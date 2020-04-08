Menu
Who is the best teacher? Vote in our poll. (FILE IMAGE)
Who is the best teacher? Vote in our poll. (FILE IMAGE)
Education

VOTE NOW: Full list of the best teachers in the Valleys

Ali Kuchel
by
8th Apr 2020 12:00 PM

OUR teachers are busy preparing their curriculum for term two, so we asked you to nominate who you thought the best teachers are in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

The Gatton Star received 69 nominations for the best teacher in the region, thanks to the readers.

Parents and carers shared kind words for their favourite teachers, saying the teachers built strong and meaningful relationships to understanding learning difficulties and giving up countless hours of time to work weekends and late at nights, all for the students.

Cast your vote for the region's best teacher from the nominees below, and stay tuned for the results.

Reader poll

Who is the Lockyer/Somerset's best teacher?

View Results

.

Gatton Star

