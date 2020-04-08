VOTE NOW: Full list of the best teachers in the Valleys

Who is the best teacher? Vote in our poll. (FILE IMAGE)

Who is the best teacher? Vote in our poll. (FILE IMAGE) Kerri Moore

OUR teachers are busy preparing their curriculum for term two, so we asked you to nominate who you thought the best teachers are in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

The Gatton Star received 69 nominations for the best teacher in the region, thanks to the readers.

Parents and carers shared kind words for their favourite teachers, saying the teachers built strong and meaningful relationships to understanding learning difficulties and giving up countless hours of time to work weekends and late at nights, all for the students.

Cast your vote for the region's best teacher from the nominees below, and stay tuned for the results.

Reader poll Who is the Lockyer/Somerset's best teacher? Andrew Hooper – Laidley District State School

Ben Crowley – Laidley District State School

Bev Noonan – St Mary’s Catholic School Laidley

Bree Corbyn – St Mary’s Catholic School Laidley

Chantelle Nilon – Tarampa State School

Darron Skinner – Faith Lutheran College

Di Pedersen – Mount Tarampa State School

Dominic Jerovich – Peace Lutheran Primary

Donna Spina – Patrick Estate State School

Dot Osborne Hatton Vale State School

Emily Bandit – LDSS

Emily Robinson – Haigslea State School

Emma Saal – Laidley State High School

Erin Wearing - OLGC

Esta Ryan – Laidley District State School

Jess Rees – Forest Hill State School

Jo Maher – Peace Lutheran Primary

Kelsie Swann – Minden State School

Keryn Loughman – Laidley State High School

Kylie Rodgers – Peace Lutheran Primary

Leah Claire - OLGC

Lewis Cullen - Laidley District State School

Lisa Krings

Maddie Brennon - Tarampa State School

Mark – Lockyer High School

Matilda Sambrooks - Lowood State School

Danya Lawless - Lowood State School

Belinda Woodward - Lowood State School

Sophie Kouznetsoff - Lowood State School

Kelly Galvin - Lowood State School

Ella Roberts - Lowood State School

Meg Pfeiffer -Lowood State School

Sue Ogg -Lowood State School

Samantha Fisher -Lowood State School

Chloe Foster - Lowood State School

Annette Slape -Lowood State School

Cheryl Blyth -Lowood State School

Clair Rose - Lowood State School

Jessica VanDeWeyer - Lowood State School

Nicole Harrison - Lowood State School

Mitch Raine - Lowood State School

Andrew Dodds- Lowood State School

Rosie Sheahan - Lowood State School

Melanie Kleidon – Peace Lutheran Primary School

Miss Gutt – Hatton Vale State School

Jack Wright – Gatton State School

Mrs Levy – Rosewood State Primary School

Mrs Pennington – Gatton State School

Mrs Robin – Gatton State School

Ms Andric – Gatton State School

Ms Kenway – Gatton State School

Sally Martel – Forest Hill State School

Ms Stephens – Gatton State School

Nancy Hodder – Free Range Kids Daycare Laidley 2

Nola Vaughan – Grantham State School

Renaye Jepson – Gatton Kindergarten

Robyn Fordham - Tarampa State School

Sammie Renee – Glenore Grove State School

Rosie Cubis – Glenore Grove State School

Sarah Knight – OLGC

Sheovon Murray – Laidley State High School

Sissy Jean - OLGC

Susan Kitching – Esk State School

Suzanne Kenyon – Gratham State School

Tanya Doran - Tarampa State School

Tenille Zammit – Lil Teds Daycare, Fernvale

Tomika PMac – Hatton Vale

Trent Stokes – Hatton Vale State School Vote View Results

