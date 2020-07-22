VOTE NOW: Best place to buy hot chips in our region

Its time to vote on who has the best hot chips in the region.

IS there anything better in winter than a bucket of hot chips and sauce?

The Gatton Star put the call out for readers to nominate their favourite place to get hot chips in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region.

From your nominations, we have 27 locations across the Lockyer and Somerset that readers say have the best hot chips.

It's now time for you to cast your vote to determine who has the best hot chips.

Voting will close at 8.30am on Friday.

Reader poll Who has the best hot chips in the Lockyer/Somerset? Barb’s Kitchen, Fernvale

Barb’s Kitchen, Minden

Café 33

Café 4342

Café Verah, Atkinson’s Dam

Caffe Sorella

Coffee at the Park

Emily’s in Lowood

Exchange Hotel, Toogoolawah

Freeman’s corner store, Gatton

Gatton Hawks’ canteen

Gatton Jubilee Golf Club

Gatton Redbacks soccer club

Glenore Grove Shop

Grantham Shop

Hannants Takeaway

Kazza’s corner store

Kellie’s Diner, Laidley

Linville Hotel

Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar

Mulgowie Pub

Sea Merchant, Gatton

Stormy’s Café

Tarampa Store

The Floating Café

Tree Change Café, Fernvale

Withcott seafood and pizza Vote View Results

