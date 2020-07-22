VOTE NOW: Best place to buy hot chips in our region
IS there anything better in winter than a bucket of hot chips and sauce?
The Gatton Star put the call out for readers to nominate their favourite place to get hot chips in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region.
From your nominations, we have 27 locations across the Lockyer and Somerset that readers say have the best hot chips.
It's now time for you to cast your vote to determine who has the best hot chips.
Voting will close at 8.30am on Friday.
Reader poll
Who has the best hot chips in the Lockyer/Somerset?
