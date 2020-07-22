Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Its time to vote on who has the best hot chips in the region.
Its time to vote on who has the best hot chips in the region.
Opinion

VOTE NOW: Best place to buy hot chips in our region

Ali Kuchel
by
22nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM

IS there anything better in winter than a bucket of hot chips and sauce?

The Gatton Star put the call out for readers to nominate their favourite place to get hot chips in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region.

From your nominations, we have 27 locations across the Lockyer and Somerset that readers say have the best hot chips.

It's now time for you to cast your vote to determine who has the best hot chips.

Voting will close at 8.30am on Friday.

Reader poll

Who has the best hot chips in the Lockyer/Somerset?

View Results

To stay up to date with more Gatton Star stories, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter.

Community Newsletter SignUp
best of hot chips lockyer valley somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News Authorities are hunting almost 200 visitors who disappeared, giving police false details when they entered Queensland.

        ‘A lot of people in my position’: Man blasts CBD oil price

        premium_icon ‘A lot of people in my position’: Man blasts CBD oil price

        Crime A man caught growing cannabis said he could not afford a prescription for medical...

        Why driver performed burnout in front of cops

        premium_icon Why driver performed burnout in front of cops

        Crime Police said smoke from a Somerset driver’s spinning tyres reached about 30 metres...

        Cops give 28 day ‘grace period’ on bridge speed limit change

        premium_icon Cops give 28 day ‘grace period’ on bridge speed limit change

        Crime your weekly crime wrap plus what you need to know about a bridge speed limit grace...