Who is the best mechanic in the Lockyer or Somerset? Vote below.
Opinion

VOTE NOW: The best mechanic in the Lockyer, Somerset

Ali Kuchel
by
6th May 2020 1:05 PM

WHO is the best mechanic in the Lockyer or Somerset? We are about to find out.

This week, the Gatton Star asked for your nominations in the next best of competition - to find the best mechanic.

The nomination post on Facebook received more than 130 comments, nominating both individual mechanics as well as businesses.

Because we have both individuals and businesses, this week, we will have two polls.

The first will be for the best individual mechanic.

The second is the best mechanical business.

They are both included in this story.

Be sure to vote in both polls, and the Gatton Star will bring you the results and an exclusive interview with both winners later in the week.

BEST INDIVIDUAL MECHANIC

Reader poll

Who is the best mechanical (person) in the Lockyer/Somerset?

View Results

BEST MECHANICAL BUSINESS

Reader poll

Which is the best mechanical (business) in the Lockyer/Somerset?

View Results

 

Gatton Star

