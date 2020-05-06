VOTE NOW: The best mechanic in the Lockyer, Somerset

Who is the best mechanic in the Lockyer or Somerset? Vote below.

WHO is the best mechanic in the Lockyer or Somerset? We are about to find out.

This week, the Gatton Star asked for your nominations in the next best of competition - to find the best mechanic.

The nomination post on Facebook received more than 130 comments, nominating both individual mechanics as well as businesses.

Because we have both individuals and businesses, this week, we will have two polls.

The first will be for the best individual mechanic.

The second is the best mechanical business.

They are both included in this story.

Be sure to vote in both polls, and the Gatton Star will bring you the results and an exclusive interview with both winners later in the week.

BEST INDIVIDUAL MECHANIC

Reader poll Who is the best mechanical (person) in the Lockyer/Somerset? Adam - Jackwitz Mechanical

Andrew – Lockyer Roadworthys

Alan Baines – Alan Bains Auto

Carl Livingstone – Lockyer Automotive

Chris Morgan – Hamilton Lane Mechanical, Toogoolawah

Chris Murray – Van Ansems Garage

Cluny McPherson – Fernvale Automotive

Garry Green – Lockyer Automotive

Gary Carsburg – Carsburg’s Automotive

Josh Lole – Auto Air and Electricial

Kurt – Helidon Mechanical

Mark Gidman, Hatton Vale

Mitchell Rowe – Zabels Mechanical and Performance

Neville Nawratzki – Nev’s Mechanical

Odin – Budget Exhaust and mechanical

Sean White – White’s Automotive

Shane – Van Ansems Garage

Shane Zabel - Zabels Mechanical

Steve Brooking – Steve Brooking Automotive Gatton

Steve Carpenter – Lockyer Automotive Perfect Deals (LAPD)

Trumpy - Mechanical Repair Plainland

Peter Phillips – mobile mechanic Vote View Results

BEST MECHANICAL BUSINESS