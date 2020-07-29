VOTE NOW: Best 42 child care workers in our region

Vote for your favourite child care educator below.

CARING, thoughtful, passionate - three words commonly used by parents to describe their favourite child care worker in the Gatton Star's recent best of nominations.

This week, the Star put out the call for parents to nominate their favourite child care worker.

From your nomination, we have crafted a list of child care workers across the Somerset and Lockyer Valley - all who do an exceptional job.

Now its time for you to vote for your favourite.

Voting will close at 8am on Friday.

Reader poll Who is the best child care worker in the Lockyer/Somerset Amanda Ward- Miss Manda’s Family Daycare

Andrea Reck & Jess Neumann – Love n Care Family day care

Angela – Angie-Lady Dederers Daycare

Bec – Gatton Child Care Centre

Bianca - C&K

Bianca Beare – C&K Kindy Hatton Vale

Caitlin Stait – Lockyer Valley Early Learning Education & Preschool

Chantel Britton

Coop - Gatton Child Care Centre

Crayons Early Learning Hatton Vale

Debbie Airey

Erika Carsburg – Gatton kindergarten

Free Range Kids Laidley 2

Gatton Childcare Centre

Good Start Early Learning Gatton

Grace - Free Range Kids Laidley

Hannah Graham - Hannah’s family daycare

Hayley Robinson - Plainland Kindergarten

Jane - Crayons Early Learning Centre

Jess Neumann – Love n Care Family Daycare

Julie Paroz Free Range Kids Laidley

Julie Trend – Crayons

Karly McMillan – Little Wildlings Day Care, Regency Downs

Kristi Graham – Gatton Kindy

Kristy Blissett - Plainland Kindy

Leanne Kovacev – Free Range Kids Laidley

Leesa Woodall - C&K Hatton Vale

Linda Williamson – Bright Horizons Hatton Vale

Lisa Krings Paisley Park Laidley

Lynn Pepper - Plainland Kindy

Meaghan – Gatton Child Care Centre

Miss Milton - Free Range Kids Gatton

Nardine – Free Range Kids Laidley

Pam – Lead educator in nursery at Free Range Kids Gatton

Rebecca Seage – Gatton Child Care Centre

Shannon Bright - Horizons Hatton Vale

Shannon Stokes – Little Angels Forest Hill

Suzanne Wearing – Free Range Kids Laidley 2

Tanya Lions Crayons Early Learning Centre Hatton Vale

Tara Cavanough - Free Range Kids Laidley 2

Toni – Country Kids Family Daycare

Trish Grace – C&K Kindy Hatton Vale Vote View Results

Be sure to check the Gatton Star's Facebook page for a follow up story.