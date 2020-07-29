VOTE NOW: Best 42 child care workers in our region
CARING, thoughtful, passionate - three words commonly used by parents to describe their favourite child care worker in the Gatton Star's recent best of nominations.
This week, the Star put out the call for parents to nominate their favourite child care worker.
From your nomination, we have crafted a list of child care workers across the Somerset and Lockyer Valley - all who do an exceptional job.
Now its time for you to vote for your favourite.
Voting will close at 8am on Friday.
Reader poll
Who is the best child care worker in the Lockyer/Somerset
