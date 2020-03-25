Menu
Who has the best takeaway in the Lockyer or Somerset? Vote below.
VOTE NOW: Best 31 places for takeaway in Lockyer, Somerset

WE asked, and you replied, who has the best takeaway in the Lockyer and Somerset?

The full list of 31 takeaway restaurants is below, and more than ever, these businesses need your support. 

Cafes, pubs and restaurants will be busier than ever with takeaway orders as Queensland goes into lockdown amid the COVID-19 virus.

So show your support below (as well as buying some takeaway this week) and cast your vote for the best takeaway place in the Lockyer or Somerset.

Vote below, and stay tuned for the results:

Who does the best takeaway in the Lockyer, Somerset?

