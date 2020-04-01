Menu
Who is the best personal trainer in the Lockyer or Somerset?
Opinion

VOTE NOW: The best 11 personal trainer in Lockyer, Somerset

Ali Kuchel
by
1st Apr 2020 11:35 AM

STAYING fit is going to be harder when in isolation, but the Gatton Star's readers have nominated their best personal trainers in the region.

The Star received 11 nominations, with many readers saying their trainers were supportive, encouraging and pushed them to do their best.

The best personal trainer for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset is the fourth installment of the best of competition, a chance to highlight who does an outstanding job in our community.

Nominations were called for on Monday night, and voting will start today.

Voting will continue until 9am on Friday morning.

So, what are you waiting for, vote below for the best personal trainer in the Lockyer/Somerset.

Reader poll

Who is the Lockyer/Somerset's best personal trainer?

View Results
Gatton Star

