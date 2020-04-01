VOTE NOW: The best 11 personal trainer in Lockyer, Somerset

Who is the best personal trainer in the Lockyer or Somerset?

STAYING fit is going to be harder when in isolation, but the Gatton Star's readers have nominated their best personal trainers in the region.

The Star received 11 nominations, with many readers saying their trainers were supportive, encouraging and pushed them to do their best.

The best personal trainer for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset is the fourth installment of the best of competition, a chance to highlight who does an outstanding job in our community.

Nominations were called for on Monday night, and voting will start today.

Voting will continue until 9am on Friday morning.

