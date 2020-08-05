VOTE NOW: 47 best doctors nominated for Lockyer, Somerset

Vote for your favourite doctor in the Lockyer or Somerset region. (File Image)

OUR doctors have been doing an amazing job under difficult conditions with coronavirus, so the Gatton Star wants to recognise the work they have done.

This week, the Star put out a call to readers to nominate their favourite doctor in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region.

We received many comments on our post, and have made a poll below of the best 47 doctors in our region.

It's time to vote for your favourite doctor in our region.

Cast your vote below.

Voting will close at 8.30am on Friday, where we will announce the winner.

Reader poll Who is the best doctor in the Lockyer/Somerset region? Dr Abiodun Aro – Country Doctors Practice

Dr Adam Steiger – Lockyer Doctors Laidley

Dr Adedayo Sanni – Lockyer Doctors, Laidley

Dr Anthony – Kambu Laidley

Dr Arivu Weslyn – Lockyer Doctors

Dr Aung Oo – Gatton medical Centre

Dr Bankole Sotade – Lockyer Doctors

Dr Ben Feng – Country Practice Doctors, Laidley

Dr Bobby Rolston – Health Matters, Fernvale

Dr Carmen Checkmun Au – Gatton Medical Centre

Dr Dee Sanni – Lockyer Doctors, Laidley

Dr Edan Buxton – Lockyer Doctors

Dr Evangeline Marzan – Laidley Family Doctors

Dr Evie Rank – Family Health Clinic

Dr Gillian Ette

Dr Htay Thaung (Tay) – Gatton Medical Centre

Dr Hun Yooi Tan – Curtis Medical Centre Plainland

Dr Janus Van Heerden – Withcott Medical Centre

Dr John Saba – Rosewood Medical

Dr Ken Keun – Kambu Medical Centre, Laidley

Dr Mark Lawry – Warrego medical

Dr Martti Kahelin – Brisbane Valley medical Services, Toogoolawah/Esk

Dr Michael Ifesanwwo – Country Practice Laidley

Dr Michael Thorpe – Curtis Plainland Centre, Plainland

Dr Mohummed Sultan – Family Health Clinic

Dr Nagaragi Dapukuntla – Rosewood General Practice

Dr Peter Bevan – Lockyer Doctors Gatton

Dr Phillip Burrell – Lockyer Doctors

Dr Rajbeer Singh Sian – Lockyer Doctors, Gatton

Dr Rajendra Moodly – Banks Creek Medical, Fernvale

Dr Rakesh Bahsin – Curtis Medical Centre, Plainland

Dr Ramin Kousary – Laidley Family Doctors

Dr Richardy Hostiadi – Family health Clinic, Gatton

Dr Rida Khan – Lockyer Valley Medical Centre

Dr Ronnie Kurian – Lockyer Doctors

Dr Rosalind Marshal – Family Health Clinic

Dr Rupin Aggarwal – Lockyer Valley

Dr Sagir Alibrahim (Zac) – Family Health Clinic, Gatton

Dr Sanne Fox – Withcott Medical

Dr Sarir Qazi – Steller Medical hatton vale

Dr Shamsul Muqarrabin – Lockyer Doctors Plainland

Dr Stephanie Demarchii – Lockyer Doctors

Dr Susan Van Der Merwe – Withcott Medical Centre

Dr ‘Tappies ’Joubert – Withcott Medical

Dr Telman Lekastsas – Curtis Medical Centre, Plainland

Dr Usman Khan – Lockyer Valley medical Centre

Dr Yael Kirat-Curtis – Curtis Medical Plainland Vote View Results

