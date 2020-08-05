Menu
Vote for your favourite doctor in the Lockyer or Somerset region. (File Image)
Opinion

VOTE NOW: 47 best doctors nominated for Lockyer, Somerset

Ali Kuchel
by
5th Aug 2020 1:00 PM

OUR doctors have been doing an amazing job under difficult conditions with coronavirus, so the Gatton Star wants to recognise the work they have done.

This week, the Star put out a call to readers to nominate their favourite doctor in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region. 

We received many comments on our post, and have made a poll below of the best 47 doctors in our region.

It's time to vote for your favourite doctor in our region.

Cast your vote below.

Voting will close at 8.30am on Friday, where we will announce the winner.

Reader poll

Who is the best doctor in the Lockyer/Somerset region?

View Results

best of doctors lockyer valley somerset region
Gatton Star

