Who is the best hairdresser in the Lockyer or Somerset? Vote below.
Opinion

VOTE NOW: 45 nominations for best hairdresser in the valleys

Ali Kuchel
by
13th May 2020 4:00 PM
THE past few months have been up and down for hairdressers - yes you can stay open, to 30 minute appointments only, then 24-hours later, you can have appointments again.

So, the Gatton Star put a call out on its Facebook page, asking readers to nominate their favourite hairdresser for this weeks best of competition.

From more than 250 comments on social media, the Gatton Star has compiled a list of 43 nominations for the best hairdresser in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region - who knew we had so many.

Now it's your turn, cast your vote below for the best hairdresser in our region.

Voting will close at 8.30am on Friday, and the winner will be announced shortly after.

This is your chance to praise the amazing work our hairdressers do.

Who is the best hairdresser in the Lockyer/Someret?

