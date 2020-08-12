VOTE NOW: 32 best receptionists in our region named by you

Vote now for your favourite receptionist in our region.

RECEPTIONISTS have a fundamental role in every business, and its no surprise there are so many good ones in the Lockyer and Somerset region.

This week, the Gatton Star asked readers to nominate their favourite receptionists in the region for the best-of campaign.

From your nominations, 32 receptionists from the region were identified as people's favourites.

Now, its your chance to vote for your favourite and crown a winner.

Voting will close at 8.30am on Friday.