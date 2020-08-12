Menu
Vote now for your favourite receptionist in our region.
Opinion

VOTE NOW: 32 best receptionists in our region named by you

Ali Kuchel
by
12th Aug 2020 1:00 PM

RECEPTIONISTS have a fundamental role in every business, and its no surprise there are so many good ones in the Lockyer and Somerset region.

This week, the Gatton Star asked readers to nominate their favourite receptionists in the region for the best-of campaign.

From your nominations, 32 receptionists from the region were identified as people's favourites.

Now, its your chance to vote for your favourite and crown a winner.

Voting will close at 8.30am on Friday.

Who is the best receptionist in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region?

best of lockyer valley receptionist somerset region
Gatton Star

