VOTE NOW: 14 top spots to grab a coffee in Lockyer, Somerset

IT'S coffee time, and the Gatton Star is on a mission to find out who serves the best coffee in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

On Monday, we asked our readers to nominate their favourite places for a coffee, and from that list we have listed the 14 places, as recommended by you, for our best coffee poll.

The best coffee poll is the first in the Gatton Star's adventure to find the best of the best across our region.

Each Monday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, which will be followed by a poll for you to vote in and determine who really is the best.

Reader poll Where is the best place to get a coffee? Jak & Mo Taste Co

Ruby and Ada

Caffee Sorella

Killing Time with Coffee

Laidley Florist and Tea Room

Sweet Valley Bakery

Grandchester Hotel

Cafe 33

Coffee at the Park

Coffee by Josh

Community Grounds Cafe, Laidley

Valley Bake and Cafe

Mulga Coffee

Staging Post Cafe Vote View Results

The first poll, who has the best coffee, will close at 9am on Friday, and from there we will determine the winner.

So, from our nominees, who has the best coffee?

Be sure to cast your vote, and stay tuned for the results.