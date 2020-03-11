Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coffee pour generic
Coffee pour generic Chevanon Photography
Opinion

VOTE NOW: 14 top spots to grab a coffee in Lockyer, Somerset

Ali Kuchel
by
11th Mar 2020 10:24 AM

IT'S coffee time, and the Gatton Star is on a mission to find out who serves the best coffee in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

On Monday, we asked our readers to nominate their favourite places for a coffee, and from that list we have listed the 14 places, as recommended by you, for our best coffee poll.

The best coffee poll is the first in the Gatton Star's adventure to find the best of the best across our region.

Each Monday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, which will be followed by a poll for you to vote in and determine who really is the best.

Reader poll

Where is the best place to get a coffee?

View Results

 

The first poll, who has the best coffee, will close at 9am on Friday, and from there we will determine the winner.

So, from our nominees, who has the best coffee?

Be sure to cast your vote, and stay tuned for the results.

Gatton Star

Just In

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item
    • 11th Mar 2020 11:18 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laidley bowler makes history with 500th career wicket

        premium_icon Laidley bowler makes history with 500th career wicket

        News Notching up 500 career wickets is a big milestone.

        CRIME WRAP: Offenders unload semi-load of grain on highway

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Offenders unload semi-load of grain on highway

        News From theft, vandalism, and drunk drivers see the crimes that happened this week.

        Good as you can get: Growers pleased by workable allocations

        premium_icon Good as you can get: Growers pleased by workable allocations

        News After months of fighting over broken water meetings and hundreds of meetings...

        Six generations walk Minden school halls

        premium_icon Six generations walk Minden school halls

        News This prep student has followed in the footsteps of her family who have learned at...