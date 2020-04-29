Menu
VOTE: Who’s your favourite home baker?
VOTE NOW: 14 best home bakers in Lockyer, Somerset

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
29th Apr 2020 5:00 PM

WITH so many of us staying at home, baking as become something of the national sport.

But who does it best in our region?

This week, the Gatton Star asked readers to nominate the best home bakers across the two regions for the seventh best-of competition.

A total of 14 nominations were received and the Star has created a poll to determine the best baker in our region.

Be sure to cast your vote below, and stay tuned for the results.

The poll will close at 8.30am on Friday.

