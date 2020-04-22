Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Who is the best tradie in the Lockyer or Somerset? Be sure to vote in the poll below.
Who is the best tradie in the Lockyer or Somerset? Be sure to vote in the poll below. Brett Wortman
Opinion

VOTE NOW: 11 best tradies in the Lockyer, Somerset

Ali Kuchel
by
22nd Apr 2020 10:00 AM

PLUMBERS, sparkies, chippes, you name it, we've got all the tradies in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region.

This week, the Gatton Star asked readers to nominate the best tradies across the two regions for the seventh best-of competition.

A total of 11 nominations were received and the Star has created a poll to determine the best tradie in our region.

Be sure to cast your vote below, and stay tuned for the results.

The poll will close at 8.30am on Friday.

Reader poll

Who is the best tradie in the Lockyer/Somerset?

View Results
Community Newsletter SignUp
best of lockyer valley somerset tradies
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toogoolawah farmer’s plan to build cotton crop production

        premium_icon Toogoolawah farmer’s plan to build cotton crop production

        Rural It’s not the type of crop you’d expect to find in the Brisbane Valley, but this farmer is trialling his options for the future.

        Rural teacher’s amazing devotion to sustain student learning

        premium_icon Rural teacher’s amazing devotion to sustain student learning

        News After discovering many students had limited or no internet, this teacher came up...

        Council’s rates amid lowest in region for third year running

        premium_icon Council’s rates amid lowest in region for third year running

        Council News Despite having some of the lowest rates in Southeast Queensland, there are calls...

        Police hunting culprit behind 300+ nails on Lockyer street

        premium_icon Police hunting culprit behind 300+ nails on Lockyer street

        News Multiple complains have been made to police about screws, nails and sharp objects...