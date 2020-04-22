VOTE NOW: 11 best tradies in the Lockyer, Somerset

Who is the best tradie in the Lockyer or Somerset? Be sure to vote in the poll below.

PLUMBERS, sparkies, chippes, you name it, we've got all the tradies in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region.

This week, the Gatton Star asked readers to nominate the best tradies across the two regions for the seventh best-of competition.

A total of 11 nominations were received and the Star has created a poll to determine the best tradie in our region.

Be sure to cast your vote below, and stay tuned for the results.

The poll will close at 8.30am on Friday.