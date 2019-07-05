Menu
VOTE: Is there enough for kids to do in the region?

Ali Kuchel
by
5th Jul 2019 4:00 PM

WE are well and truly into the July school holiday and with another week to go, the Gatton Star is asking, is there enough for kids to do in the region while they are on holidays?

Keeping children entertained can be challenging, which is why we want to know your thoughts.

Be sure to vote in our weekly reader poll, and share your suggestions on our Facebook page of what you think the region needs to keep kids busy during the holidays.

The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Vote here:

Reader poll

Are there enough activities for children in the region during school holidays?

View Results
Gatton Star

