VOTE: Is the PM doing enough during the bushfire crisis?

THE devastation being wrought by fires in our country at the moment is difficult to comprehend.

Photos of red, smoked-hazed skies and destroyed towns look like something out of an post-apocalyptic film.

With the crisis still ongoing, emotions are running high, and anger is being directed at politicians, and in particular Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The PM was yesterday met with a frost welcome and heckles by devastated residents of Cobargo in New South Wale, which has been one of the hardest-hit communities.

A rural firefighter also refused to shake Scott Morrison's hand during the visit.

The Prime Minister is facing mounting criticism of his handling of the bushfire disaster, with many claiming a lack of action and leadership when it comes to helping affected areas.

What do you think? Is the criticism of the PM fair or do you think he's being used as a scape goat?

