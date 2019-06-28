Menu
VOTE: Is our region still safe?

Ali Kuchel
by
28th Jun 2019 3:55 PM

SHOOTINGS, animal baiting and theft - this week has resulted in much more negative behaviour than good.

It's not uncommon for a region to experience crime, but this week seemed more intense than others.

READ MORE: Brazen drive-by shooting has father afraid for his family

READ MORE: Shock and horror at rural property pet massacre

READ MORE: Shots fired at shed has police calling for info

Do you think our region is still a safe place to live?

Have your say and vote in our weekly reader poll.

The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Vote here:

Gatton Star

