VOTE: Is our region still safe?
SHOOTINGS, animal baiting and theft - this week has resulted in much more negative behaviour than good.
It's not uncommon for a region to experience crime, but this week seemed more intense than others.
READ MORE: Brazen drive-by shooting has father afraid for his family
READ MORE: Shock and horror at rural property pet massacre
READ MORE: Shots fired at shed has police calling for info
Do you think our region is still a safe place to live?
Have your say and vote in our weekly reader poll.
The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.
Vote here: