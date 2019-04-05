Menu
VOTE: Is more funding for the region's roads needed?

Dominic Elsome
by
5th Apr 2019 5:57 PM

THE federal budget has been announced for this year, and with an election just weeks away there was a lot promised for our region.

The big ticket item is a $320 million promise for Warrego Highway upgrades, with projects to take place between Ipswich and Toowoomba.

Federal member for Wright Scott Buchholz said the highway was highlighted in the Budget due to its unusual number of crashes.

"The number of serious crashes on this section of the Warrego Highway is above that of the national average on a modern highway," Mr Buchholz said.

But residents have said more needs to be done to improve road safety through out the region.

What do you think? Does our region need more funding to improve our roads?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below.

Is more funding for Lockyer Valley and Somerset roads needed?

