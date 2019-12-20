VOTE: Help us decide who took the best photo of the year

PHOTOS are an important part of the Gatton Star and the team put in a lot of training behind the scenes to keep their skills sharp.

The editorial team - Ali, Dominic, Ebony and Nathan, have chosen their two favourite images each - and we want you to decide who took the best photo of the year.

In this friendly office competition, there aren't any prizes at stake, but there are bragging rights to whoever's image is deemed most popular by the viewers.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has worked with us this year - especially those who have let us photograph them.

Here's our favourite eight images.