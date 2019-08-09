VOTE: have you had the flu shot?
WITH more than 83 killed by a deadly influenza this year in Queensland alone, this year's influenza is proving to be a nasty virus.
Queensland is on-track for one of its most devastating flu outbreak in recent times, with 83 flu-related deaths recorded in the state so far, and thousands more hospitalised.
Flu vaccines aren't compulsory, but can be lifesaving, especially for children and the elderly.
READ MORE: Increased risk of flu at Ekka as vaccine takes effect
READ MORE: Weird and wonderful ways to beat the flu
Have your had the flu vaccination this year?
Vote in our weekly reader poll here: