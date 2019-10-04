Menu
Login
When was the last time you had a skin check?
When was the last time you had a skin check? Alistair Brightman
News

VOTE: Have you had a skin check recently?

Ali Kuchel
by
4th Oct 2019 4:00 PM

IT'S fair to say we all enjoy some time in the sun, but too much without adequate protection can be dangerous.

This week we are highlighting the importance of skin checks.

You can read Rance's story here: brother's cancer plea: 'Get off your arse, get it checked

Adam Bocking lived near the beach, and would lather himself in coconut oil. This nasty habit has come back to bite him.

A non-invasive skin check can be the difference between life and death.

Have you had a skin check in the last 12 months? Vote in our weekly reader poll here:

Reader poll

Have you had a skin check in the last 12 months?

View Results
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Smoother, safer ride after road repairs completed

    Smoother, safer ride after road repairs completed

    News Drivers heading to or from Laidley will appreciate a smother, safer ride with road upgrades now complete.

    Your guide to making the most of this weekend

    Your guide to making the most of this weekend

    News There's plenty to see and do this weekend

    Spicy Sunday of fun ahead for chilli lovers

    Spicy Sunday of fun ahead for chilli lovers

    Entertainment The festival was one of the nation's top 100 food festivals for 2018

    How farmers can access climate guides for better decisions

    How farmers can access climate guides for better decisions

    News Farmers can now access the best possible climate information