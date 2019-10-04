VOTE: Have you had a skin check recently?

When was the last time you had a skin check?

IT'S fair to say we all enjoy some time in the sun, but too much without adequate protection can be dangerous.

This week we are highlighting the importance of skin checks.

You can read Rance's story here: brother's cancer plea: 'Get off your arse, get it checked

Adam Bocking lived near the beach, and would lather himself in coconut oil. This nasty habit has come back to bite him.

A non-invasive skin check can be the difference between life and death.

Have you had a skin check in the last 12 months? Vote in our weekly reader poll here: