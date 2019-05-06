Menu
READER POLL: Have you decided who you will vote for?

Ali Kuchel
by
6th May 2019

The Federal Election is fast approaching, and candidates are busy out and about trying to encourage you to vote for them.

A candidate event will be held in Gatton on Saturday at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, giving the Wright candidates, who choose to attend, a chance to answer your questions and discuss their goals and plans.

However, we are curious to know, have you already made up your mind who you will vote for?

Let us know in our weekly reader poll below.

Voting will close Tuesday, 6am.

Have you already made a decision who you will vote for this Federal Election?

