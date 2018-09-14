VOTE: Have you been turned off strawberries?

INVESTIGATIONS have confirmed a further three credible cases of strawberry contamination, taking the total to seven.

The additional cases of contamination have affected the Donnybrook brand of strawberries.

In response to the additional cases, Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young has requested retailers withdraw all Donnybrook strawberries

With seven cases reported, along with what is believed to be a copycat case in Gatton reported, the popular strawberry is taking a hit.

Needles were found in punnets of fresh strawberries from Berry Liscious and Berry Obsession but consumers are being advised to throw any fruit if they are worried.

A disgruntled former employee is suspected of sabotaging strawberries with sewing needles in a move that has sparked health alerts in three states.

Health authorities are warning people who have bought strawberries in Queensland, NSW and Victoria to throw suspect punnets out after several incidents of needles being found in strawberries sold at Woolworths.

The first case emerged on Sunday when a person complained of eating a contaminated strawberry in Queensland.