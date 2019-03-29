VOTE: Has crime become a bigger problem in the region?

POLICE are again warning residents to keep themselves and their valuables safe after a spate of thefts in the region in recent weeks.

Laidley police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim reported a number of cars were broken into on the same street in Laidley last weekend.

He reiterated calls for the public to ensure they lock their vehicles and homes and secure their valuables.

Sen-Sgt Draheim warned with the region conveniently located just off the Warrego Highway, it is becoming more of a target for transient crime.

What do you think? Has crime in general become worse in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below.