Menu
Login
News

VOTE: Has crime become a bigger problem in the region?

Dominic Elsome
by
29th Mar 2019 4:00 PM

POLICE are again warning residents to keep themselves and their valuables safe after a spate of thefts in the region in recent weeks.

Laidley police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim reported a number of cars were broken into on the same street in Laidley last weekend.

He reiterated calls for the public to ensure they lock their vehicles and homes and secure their valuables.

Sen-Sgt Draheim warned with the region conveniently located just off the Warrego Highway, it is becoming more of a target for transient crime.

What do you think? Has crime in general become worse in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below.

Reader poll

Has crime become a bigger problem in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions?

View Results
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    World class rankings give students hope for the future

    World class rankings give students hope for the future

    News The university also rated above or well above world standard in 100 per cent of the 22 broad fields of research.

    Amazons grow to new heights

    Amazons grow to new heights

    News Wardrobe staple could soon be linked with award winning status.

    Lucky socks get Hayley to national competition

    Lucky socks get Hayley to national competition

    News Athletes take home 11 medals from 13 events.

    Indigenous students urged to improve life expectancy

    Indigenous students urged to improve life expectancy

    News Event acted as a reminder to prioritise health.