VOTE: Do you want a water park in the Lockyer Valley?

GATTON will soon be home to a new water park, as part of the re-development of a caravan park in the town.

Gatton Caravan Park will receive a makeover, with new accommodation and a water park.

The proposed water park will be accessible for the general public without requiring them to stay at the caravan park.

Social media was quick to react to the news, with many excited at the proposal.

Other though were concerned about the water usage, given the current drought.

