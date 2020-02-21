VOTE: Do you still visit a bank branch to do your banking?

ANZ has announced it will close its Kilcoy branch.

ANZ has announced it will close its Kilcoy branch. Contributed

MAJOR bank ANZ shocked the Somerset town last week when it announced it would close its Kilcoy branch.

The branch's closure follows a string of banks exiting the Somerset region, forcing businesses, and the community to travel further to do their banking.

READ MORE: BAD BANKING: Somerset's history of bank closures

READ MORE: Bank's assurance withdrawn, leaving council stumped

Some Kilcoy businesses have said the closure could force them out of business, with exceptionally long commutes ahead of them for daily banking.

The Gatton Star would like to know, do you still visit a branch to do your baking?

Vote in our reader poll below. The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.