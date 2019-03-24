VOTE: Do we need more black spot signal tower upgrades?

THIS week, the government announced Mount Whitestone made it through round four of the Mobile Black Spot Program.

While a construction date is yet to be named, mobile phone signal will be boosted in Mount Whitestone, which at present is unreliable at best.

In 2016, both Moore and Somerset Dam were added to the program, with base stations installed to bring signal to the towns.

