Menu
Login
News

VOTE: Do we need more black spot signal tower upgrades?

Ali Kuchel
by
24th Mar 2019 9:21 AM

THIS week, the government announced Mount Whitestone made it through round four of the Mobile Black Spot Program.

While a construction date is yet to be named, mobile phone signal will be boosted in Mount Whitestone, which at present is unreliable at best.

In 2016, both Moore and Somerset Dam were added to the program, with base stations installed to bring signal to the towns.

Do you think additional signal towers are required in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Region?

Vote in our weekly reader poll.

Voting closes Midnight Monday, with results published in Wednesday's Gatton Star.

Reader poll

Do you think more phone towers (for signal black spots) are required in the region?

View Results
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Celebrating turning 70 with classmates of 1966

    Celebrating turning 70 with classmates of 1966

    News As the school reunion approaches, organises continue to search for old friends from Lockyer District SS, Gatton SS and Our Lady of Good Counsel.

    Q and A: Get acquainted with a school chaplain

    Q and A: Get acquainted with a school chaplain

    News Matt Woodlands talks chaplaincy, life rules and childhood memories

    Join the treasure hunt to help a three-year-old with cancer

    Join the treasure hunt to help a three-year-old with cancer

    News Three-year-old Haylen hasn't been home since January.

    Norma-Jane could make a name for herself today

    Norma-Jane could make a name for herself today

    News The best all-rounder will be named the overall winner.