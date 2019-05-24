Menu
VOTE: Do our roads need more upgrades?

Ali Kuchel
by
24th May 2019 4:37 PM

A TOTAL of $339,652 has been provided to the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regional Councils towards priority local infrastructure projects by The Local Government and Grants and Subsidies Program.

As part of the project, LVRC will receive $186,000 for the installation of LED street lighting in Laidley and an assessment of road pavements and road seals, while SRC Somerset Regional Council receiving $153,652 for solar installations in various council buildings including libraries and halls.

With the LVRC gaining funding to undertake assessment of road pavements and seals in the area, the Gatton Star would like to know if you roads you think need more attention.

Vote in our weekly reader poll below.

Reader poll

Do the roads in our region require surface upgrades?

This poll ended on 20 May 2019.

Current Results

Yes

0%

No

0%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

