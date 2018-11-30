Menu
VOTE: Can Australia be powered by renewable energy?

Ali Kuchel
by
30th Nov 2018 3:43 PM

THE Australian Government has a target to ensure at least 33,000 gigawatt-hours of Australia's electricity comes from renewable sources by 2020.

It is part of Australia's Renewable Energy Target - a Federal Government policy designed to reduce greenhouse gasses across the nation.

Do you think Australia can be powered by renewable energy?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll below.

Results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Reader poll

Do you think Australia can operate on renewable energy?

View Results

A new reader poll is available each week at www.gattonstar.com.au at 4pm on Fridays.

