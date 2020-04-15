VOTE: The best places to buy a burger in the Valleys

Who makes the best burger? Be sure to vote in our poll.

SOFT buns, juicy meat, a slice of cheese, they're all key ingredients to create the perfect burger.

On Monday, the Gatton Star asked you to nominate who makes the best burger in our region.

A total of 17 businesses were nominated by readers as having the best burger in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region.

Now comes the fun part - it's time to vote and determine who really has the best burger.

The poll will remain open until 8am on Friday morning.

Cast your vote below and stay tuned for the results.