Person in facemask with thermometer
Opinion

VOTE: Are you worried about catching coronavirus?

Ali Kuchel
by
27th Mar 2020 4:00 PM

CORONAVIRUS - its infecting thousands of people world wide, and killed just as many.

Australia is ramping up its pandemic procedures, cracking down on travel and prohibiting unnecessary activity.

There are more than 15 confirmed cases in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Ipswich, and a man from Toowoomba was the second Australian to die from COVID-19.

We would like to know, do are you worried about catching coronavirus?

to stay up to date with local news as well as everything coronavirus, sign up to our newsletter (see below)

Are you worried about catching coronavirus?

