VOTE: Are gift cards a 'cop-out' Christmas present?

DESPITE being an easy present, an estimated $148 million in gift cards goes unused every year in Australia.

While they provide your loved one or friend a chance to buy what they want, there's also risks that come with the gift.

Businesses can go into liquidation, administration and receivership, meaning your gift card has become an unusable present.

Dates can also catch people out, but that is about to change.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath announced the new national gift card laws, which came into effect in November, will give consumers three years to spend.

"Queenslanders love giving gift cards at Christmas and they can now purchase in the knowledge that it comes with a three-year spending window."

We want to know, do you think gift cards are a 'cop-out' Christmas present?

Cast your vote in our reader poll below.

Due to earlier deadlines, the poll will close on Friday at 10am.

Results will be published in the Gatton Star on December 23.