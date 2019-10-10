Volunteers needed for community visitor centres

SHOW your support for Somerset by donating a few hours of your day at one of the local Visitor Information Centres.

Somerset Regional Council has four accredited centres in the region: Fernvale, Esk, Toogoolawah, and Kilcoy.

The centres are open seven days a week, including most public holidays, and provide an essential service to visitors and travellers passing through the region.

Several of these centres have also supported campaigns such as the recent Driver Reviver initiatives, during which they offered free tea, coffee and snacks to travellers.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the volunteers were wonderful ambassadors for the region, showcasing Somerset’s tourism operators and accommodation options as well as cafes, pubs and other businesses.

“Council currently has more than 50 active VIC volunteers, but we’re always happy to hear from people who can lend a hand,” he said.

“Our volunteers really do a great job — in many ways they’re the faces of Somerset — the first local people visitors meet when they come to one of our towns.”

He encouraged people with a fondness for their community and time to spare to contribute.

“We’re particularly looking for people who can volunteer at our VICs in Toogoolawah, part of The Condensery at Factory Road, and Kilcoy, in Yowie Park at Hope Street,” he said.

“Full-day and half-day shifts are available, and volunteers are trained and supported by council staff.”

For more information on volunteering at one of council’s visitor information centres, phone 5424 4000.