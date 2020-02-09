Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hundreds of kilograms have been removed from Sunshine Coast beaches to give endangered loggerhead turtle hatchling a safe passage to the ocean.
Hundreds of kilograms have been removed from Sunshine Coast beaches to give endangered loggerhead turtle hatchling a safe passage to the ocean.
Environment

Volunteer army the final frontier for turtle hatchlings

Matty Holdsworth
9th Feb 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SMALL army of volunteers marched on to Sunshine Coast beaches and removed hundreds of kilograms of rubbish yesterday, to give turtles a safe passage to the water.

For almost two hours, the masses of volunteer groups turned out in an "extraordinary" effort being the final frontier for the endangered loggerhead and green turtles. 

Photos
View Gallery

The groups protected beaches from Caloundra to Coolum and everywhere in between with people young and old only too willing to help.

Alison Foley, from Ten Little Pieces, said her group alone removed 44kg of rubbish from a section of beach along Cotton Tree in an "extraordinary" effort.

She said shopping trolleys and an abandoned tent filled with debris were some of the larger items found.

"There were hundreds of people down, and whole families, too, neighbours … it's very encouraging to see young children picking up rubbish - especially in the wild weather," Ms Foley said.

"It shows people care, because once the rubbish is waterborne, it is very difficult to get to.

"Our beaches are the last frontier before rubbish is in the waterways where we have 300 species who don't need a plastic diet. It's scary."

loggerhead turtles sunshine coast beaches sunshine coast council. turtle hatchlings
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young pup follows in old dog’s cricketing footsteps

        premium_icon Young pup follows in old dog’s cricketing footsteps

        News FOR SOME, handing over a cap to your son might not seem very special – but for one A-grade cricketer, it’s something he will always remember

        ALARMING: Dozens of Laidley guns going on black market

        premium_icon ALARMING: Dozens of Laidley guns going on black market

        News Hundreds of weapons could be in the hands of violent criminals after being stolen...

        GEHAM FATAL: Police release person of interest footage

        premium_icon GEHAM FATAL: Police release person of interest footage

        Crime POLICE believe the man holds key information about a teen's death

        Club seeks ‘rare fossils’ in lead up to gem show

        Club seeks ‘rare fossils’ in lead up to gem show

        News SOME of the most rare and expensive gems and fossils will be on display in...