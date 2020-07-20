Menu
Voice finale: Guy's outfit brutally mocked

by Andrew Bucklow
20th Jul 2020 7:13 AM

 

 

Guy Sebastian's unique outfit stole the show during The Voice grand finale.

The coach's unique suit/turtle neck combo certainly sparked a reaction with viewers.

Some thought he looked like a Bond villain. Others suggested his stylist might have been vision impaired.

Guy Sebastian on The Voice.
Guy Sebastian on The Voice.

 

But the grand finale wasn't about Guy. It was about the four finalists: Siala, Johnny, Chris and Stellar.

And in the end there could only be one winner, and that was Chris Sebastian who took home $100,000 and a recording contract with EMI Music Australia.

It was a surprising result and despite the fact the winner was determined by public votes, some viewers were shocked that Chris won.

Have a look below for the highlights and lowlights from the grand finale.

 

Originally published as Voice finale: Guy's outfit brutally mocked

channel nine entertainment fashion guy sebastian music the voice 2020 tv

