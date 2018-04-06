Vocal Pisasale critic hit with bankruptcy notice

LEGAL FIGHT: Paul Pisasale's daughter Lisa has threatened to bankrupt former Ipswich mayoral candidate Gary Duffy.

THE daughter of former mayor Paul Pisasale has threatened to bankrupt his most vocal critic.

Lisa Pisasale has issued former Ipswich mayoral candidate Gary Duffy with a bankruptcy notice over an outstanding debt of $ 8,504.45.

The bankruptcy letter, dated March 28, was issued through lawyer Cameron McKenzie, who is a known friend of the Pisasale family and one of a host of Ipswich identities charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Mr Duffy has until April 18 to pay the outstanding debt, or apply to the courts for an extension.

The court ordered debt relates to a long running legal battle first launched in February 2016.

In the original documents filed in the Brisbane District Court, Ms Pisasale claimed Mr Duffy defamed her in two social media posts and lodged for $150,000 in damages.

Mr Duffy is defending the claims and the legal battle is ongoing, with the $8,504.45 court ordered costs covering only part of the case, irrespective of the outcome.

Mr Duffy is defending several defamation suits including cases brought by Paul Pisasale and former Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay, launched in 2016 after the Local Government elections.

As a result of the time needed to deal with the various suits, Mr Duffy said he had been unable to work.

He said the "veracity" of the legal proceedings against him had been unexpected.

"Every week there's a legal matter we have to deal with," Mr Duffy, whose wife is also named in some of the proceedings, said.

"It's very time consuming."

Mr Duffy said he did not intend to declare bankruptcy.

Mr McKenzie was charged with extortion in July last year and was named as a key witness in Paul Pisasale's extortion case.

Both men are fighting the charges in court.