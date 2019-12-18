Visit from Santa ‘up in smoke’ as crews remain on high alert

DESPITE being decked out head to toe in red and white fleece, Santa has been known to put up with the Australian heat as the mercury soars.

But for the second year in a row, Queensland’s increasingly volatile fire season has proven to be where the bearded gentleman draws the line.

The Hatton Vale Summerholm Rural Fire Brigade announced it would not be holding its Annual Santa Run this year because of the likelihood of fires.

Hatton Vale Summerholm Rural Fire Brigade Fire Officer Jamie Reside said setting a date for the event was a commitment the brigade was not confident it could keep.

“We did plan to have one this year and then with current activities, we didn’t want to plan and advertise it and then not be able to go ahead with it,” Mr Reside said.

Normally the brigade sends out two “Santas” in tinsel-draped fire trucks to drive around the Fairways Estate area and hand out treats and play Christmas carols.

“One of the guys would dress up in a Santa suit and we’ve actually started doing two Santas in two trucks going in different directions so we can cover a bigger area,” Mr Reside said.

The fire season has been extremely busy, with the fire brigade run off its feet.

This is the second year in a row – and second time in the event’s eight-year history – the Christmas Run has been cancelled due to fires.

“Last year it just got too much; we had one planned and then we had to cancel it,” Mr Reside said.

He said the brigade was still considering the community and would do its best to attend a community-organised event, fires permitting.

“The local community in Fairways are organising their own – they started one last year when we couldn’t do it,” he said.

“And we are trying to join in with theirs … We want to support the community and support their Santa Run.”