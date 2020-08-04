Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Rescue helicopter at Boolboonda crash
Breaking

VISION: Horrific aftermath of caravan crash revealed

Sam Turner
Geordi Offord
3rd Aug 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 4th Aug 2020 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been hospitalised after a serious caravan and car crash in Boolboonda on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the incident north of Mt Perry along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd around 12.12pm.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight

They were called to reports a 4WD Land Rover crashed into a tree, rolling the caravan they were towing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said a woman in her 60s was trapped in the vehicle for several hours, while fire crews attempted to extricate her.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight

A man in his 60s was able to extricate himself from the car, and was treated for chest injuries by paramedics.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care doctor and a QAS flight paramedic worked alongside emergency services to treat the woman at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight

She was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, sustaining significant lower limb injuries.

The man was transported to Bundaberg hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue car crash north burnett gin gin mt perry rd crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        premium_icon ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        Employment Queensland’s economic recovery will be slower and more workers will lose their jobs unless flexible industrial relations arrangements are extended after September

        • 4th Aug 2020 5:59 AM
        Hawks hope to reverse first game fortunes

        premium_icon Hawks hope to reverse first game fortunes

        Rugby League Hawks are confident they can “run laps” around next week's opponent

        Driver loses licence after refusing breath test seven times

        premium_icon Driver loses licence after refusing breath test seven times

        Crime A DRIVER has been given seven opportunities at a breath test, each time falling...

        Mayor slams ‘selfish’ behaviour that could lead to outbreak

        premium_icon Mayor slams ‘selfish’ behaviour that could lead to outbreak

        News WITH confirmed COVID-19 cases surrounding the Lockyer Valley, the mayor has slammed...