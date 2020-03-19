Virus threat no excuse to escape court dates

THE sword of justice will continue to swing true as Gatton Magistrates Court proceeds with cases on Monday in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Queensland Chief Magistrate Judge Terry Gardiner has issued a statement confirming court services will continue for the time being, and regional co-ordinating magistrates will set out guidelines tailored to best suit their region.

In Gatton, court will be going ahead as per usual, though there will be limits on how many people are allowed into the courtroom at once.

“The Practice Direction positions the Magistrates Courts to continue responding to the evolving COVID-19 situation,” Mr Gardiner said.

“These arrangements have been adopted to protect community safety while continuing to provide vital court services to the Queensland community. Magistrates Courts remain open and hearing cases.”

He said the courts would continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 advice being provided by health authorities, and would act accordingly.

The full guidelines will be available to view on the Queensland Courts website in coming days.