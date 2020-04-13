Virus number hold steady as more patients beat COVID-19

PATIENTS battling COVID-19 have continued to recover in the West Moreton region.

It comes as the region records its 12th straight day without an increase in the number of confirmed cases.

Details released by Queensland Health show the number of confirmed cases is holding steady at 37, while another three patients have now recovered.

It bring the total number of recovered cases to 17.

One case has been confirmed in the Lockyer Valley and another in the Somerset region.

The last confirmed new case of COVID-19 was confirmed on April 1.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

The positive news came as police warned residents to stay home this Easter, threatening fines for those you didn’t comply.

Health officials have warned the long weekend would be critical for the country’s ability to contain the spread of the virus – and pleaded for the public not to travel.