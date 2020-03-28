Virus no protection for bikies as cops swoop

ANTI-gangs police say the coronavirus won't stop them from cracking down on bikies after a raid on the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group yesterday charged five people with 18 drug related charges following raids targeting Comanchero members.

Twelve search warrants at locations in Brisbane, Logan, Coomera and Gold Coast resulted in a number of dangerous drugs and cash seized.

During the search it will be alleged that police uncovered quantities of cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, GHB, steroids, prescription drugs and cash. A significant amount of Bandidos OMCG related paraphernalia was also discovered.

Detective Acting Superintendent Tim Leadbetter from the Organised Crime Gangs Group said the Queensland Police Service adopts a very strong approach to policing organised crime syndicates.

"Despite these unprecedented times and the demands being placed on the Queensland Police Service, there is zero tolerance for those involved in serious and organised crime.

"It's business as usual in this regard and we will continue to be unrelenting in our efforts to disrupt and prosecute those who pose a risk to our community," Detective Acting Superintendent Tim Leadbetter said.

A 45-year-old man from Logan Village has been charged in relation to drug offences. He is scheduled to appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on 20 May 2020.

A 26-year-old man from Alexandra Hills has been charged with drug offences and contravene direction. He is scheduled to appear at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on 30 July 2020.

A 33-year-old man from Woolloongabba was charged with five drug related charges and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 22 April 2020. Another 39-year-old man at this address was charged with two drug related charges and will also appear on 22 April 2020.

A 31-year-old man from Forest Lake was charged with drug related matters and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on a court date yet to be set.

A 24-year-old woman from Southport was charged with numerous drug related matters and will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on 1 July 2020.

Originally published as Virus no protection for bikies as cops swoop