Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Virus-infected comic’s onstage collapse

by Peter Aitken
22nd Jun 2020 12:04 PM

 

American comedian and actor D.L. Hughley announced he had tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing onstage while performing in Nashville on Friday night, according to reports.

"I was what they call asymptomatic," Hughley says in a Twitter video. "I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms."

Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus, including shortness of breath and fever.

 

"So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for," Hughley advises in the video, if you "pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested."

Hughley said he plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days.

Binge is Australia's new streaming service offering the best drama, entertainment and movies from the world's best creators. New to Binge? Get your two week free trial, sign up at binge.com.au

While performing Friday night at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, Tennessee before a sold-out crowd, Hughley, 57, suddenly struggled to speak before going limp.

His manager rushed to catch him before he fell off his seat entirely, but he needed help to carry Hughley offstage.

Video shows Hughley struggling to speak prior to his collapse.

Workers at the club rushed to the comedian's aid.
Workers at the club rushed to the comedian's aid.

No one in the crowd was informed about what had happened, but an ambulance was called to take Hughley to the hospital, TMZ reported. Hughley was taken out of the club on a stretcher.

Hughley's representative issued a statement reassuring the public that Hughley was awake. He was "suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor's orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts."

Hughley's two remaining shows in Nashville have been cancelled, the club confirmed, according to The Associated Press.

 

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

 

Originally published as Virus-infected comic's onstage collapse

More Stories

collapse comedian coronavirus on-stage collapse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: The 42 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 42 people appearing in Gatton court today

        News Each week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

        Car thieves caught after wrong turn down a one-way street

        premium_icon Car thieves caught after wrong turn down a one-way street

        Crime It HELPS to know the roads if you want to escape police

        Men’s Sheds preparing to reopen as restrictions relax

        premium_icon Men’s Sheds preparing to reopen as restrictions relax

        Community There is a range of support services available throughout the Lockyer Valley and...

        Crews called to structure fire in Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon Crews called to structure fire in Lockyer Valley

        News The cause of the fire is still unknown.